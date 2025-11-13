OnePlus 15 And Apple iPhone 17 Comparison Of Specs, Features, And Prices

The OnePlus 15 has arrived in India, emerging as the newest flagship shaking up the mobile landscape. Packing a robust camera array, a cutting-edge processor for speed and efficiency, and a powerful battery, the OnePlus 15 positions itself as a formidable challenger to top-tier smartphones.

How does it stack up against the Apple iPhone 17? We’ll compare the OnePlus 15 with the iPhone 17 across specs, features, and pricing to determine the victor in this showdown.