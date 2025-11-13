OnePlus 15 And Apple iPhone 17 Comparison Of Specs, Features, And Prices
The OnePlus 15 packs a robust camera array, a cutting-edge processor, and a powerful battery, but how does it stack up against the iPhone 17?
The OnePlus 15 has arrived in India, emerging as the newest flagship shaking up the mobile landscape. Packing a robust camera array, a cutting-edge processor for speed and efficiency, and a powerful battery, the OnePlus 15 positions itself as a formidable challenger to top-tier smartphones.
How does it stack up against the Apple iPhone 17? We’ll compare the OnePlus 15 with the iPhone 17 across specs, features, and pricing to determine the victor in this showdown.
OnePlus 15 Vs iPhone 17: Camera
The OnePlus 15 features a triple-lens rear setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto, paired with a 32MP front-facing camera. The device houses a new in-house Detail Max engine that enhances image quality and processing. The iPhone 17 counters with solid imaging prowess and refinements via its 48MP main lens, 48MP ultrawide, and an 18MP selfie sensor.
OnePlus 15 Vs iPhone 17: Battery
The OnePlus 15 packs a massive 7,300mAh battery, supported by 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. The iPhone 17 employs a smaller 3,692mAh unit yet remains quite power-efficient due to the A19 processor’s enhancements.
OnePlus 15 Vs iPhone 17: Processor And Performance
Powering the OnePlus 15 is Qualcomm’s state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, whereas the iPhone 17 runs on Apple’s A19 chip. Benchmarks indicate the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 holds a lead in multi-core workloads and gaming compared to the A19, though the A19 might enjoy a minor advantage in single-core efficiency, resulting in faster daily operations.
ALSO READ
OnePlus 15 Launched In India With Triple 50MP Cameras, 7,300mAh Battery — Check Price, Full Specs, Features
OnePlus 15 Vs iPhone 17: Display
The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K Amoled screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits maximum brightness. The iPhone 17 has a more compact 6.3-inch ProMotion panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.
OnePlus 15 Vs iPhone 17: RAM And Storage
The iPhone 17 provides 8GB of RAM alongside 256GB or 512GB storage variants, while the OnePlus 15 scales up to 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB options in India.
OnePlus 15 Vs iPhone 17: Safety And Protection
The iPhone 17 has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance plus Ceramic Shield 2 front protection. The OnePlus 15 boasts IP66, IP68, along with top-tier IP69 and IP69K certifications and includes Corning Gorilla Glass safety.
OnePlus 15 Vs iPhone 17: Price
The iPhone 17 is priced at Rs 82,900 for 256GB storage and Rs 1,02,900 for 512GB. OnePlus 15’s price in India is Rs 72,999 for 256GB storage (Rs 68,999 with bank offers) and Rs 79,999 for 512GB (Rs 75,999 after offers).
The OnePlus 15, armed with its superior chipset, greater RAM/storage options, and massive battery, is undeniably a powerhouse. Priced substantially below the iPhone 17, it’s poised to attract buyers. The Apple brand stays strong, however, and how much the OnePlus 15 lures iPhone lovers is yet to unfold.