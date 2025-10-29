OnePlus 15 And Apple iPhone 17 Compared In Detail — Which Smartphone Wins The Face-Off?

The iPhone 17 is priced at Rs 82,900 for 256GB storage and Rs 1,02,900 for 512GB. OnePlus 15 begins at CNY 3,999 (converting to around Rs 50,000) for 256GB, with the top model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage costing CNY 5,399 (around Rs 67,000). However, the India pricing for OnePlus 15 is yet undisclosed and will be different from currency conversions.

The OnePlus 15, with its advanced processor, higher RAM/storage, and huge battery, is without doubt a powerful device. At a price point lower than the iPhone 17, it is sure to have many takers. Apple’s brand image, however, remains premium, and how many of its fans will be swayed by the OnePlus 15 remains to be seen.