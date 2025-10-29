OnePlus 15 And Apple iPhone 17 Compared In Detail — Which Smartphone Wins The Face-Off?
OnePlus 15 and iPhone 17 compared basis their specs, features, and prices.
The OnePlus 15 is the latest flagship creating a ripple in the smartphone world. With an advanced chipset delivering top-notch performance, massive battery, and a powerful camera set, the OnePlus 15 is set to be a major rival to competing flagships.
How does it fare against Apple’s latest, the iPhone 17? Let’s compare the OnePlus 15 and iPhone 17 basis their specs, features, and prices and see who wins the face-off.
OnePlus 15 Vs iPhone 17: Processor/Performance
Driving the OnePlus 15 is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, while the iPhone 17 is powered by Apple’s A19 processor. Tests suggest the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 has a notable advantage in multi-core tasks and gaming over the A19, while the A19 may have a slight edge in single-core performance, making it feel smoother for everyday use.
OnePlus 15 Vs iPhone 17: Camera
The OnePlus 15 boasts an impressive triple rear camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor (24mm focal length), 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto, complemented by a 32MP selfie camera. The iPhone 17 delivers strong camera performance and optimisations with its 48MP primary sensor, 48MP ultrawide, and an 18MP front camera.
OnePlus 15 Vs iPhone 17: Battery
The OnePlus 15 houses a hefty 7,300mAh battery, backed by 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. The iPhone 17 uses a compact 3,692mAh cell but is fairly efficient thanks to the A19 chip’s optimisations.
OnePlus 15 Vs iPhone 17: Display
The OnePlus 15 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Flexible Amoled panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. The iPhone 17 features a smaller 6.3-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.
OnePlus 15 Vs iPhone 17: RAM/Storage
The iPhone 17 offers 8GB of RAM with 256GB or 512GB storage options, while the OnePlus 15 goes up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.
OnePlus 15 Vs iPhone 17: Safety And Protection
The iPhone 17 carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance plus Ceramic Shield 2 front protection. The OnePlus 15 is rated IP69 and IP69K and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
OnePlus 15 Vs iPhone 17: Thickness And Weight
The iPhone 17 is leaner and lighter (7.95 mm thickness, 177 gm weight) than the OnePlus 15 (8.1 mm, 211-215 gm depending on model).
OnePlus 15 Vs iPhone 17: Price
The iPhone 17 is priced at Rs 82,900 for 256GB storage and Rs 1,02,900 for 512GB. OnePlus 15 begins at CNY 3,999 (converting to around Rs 50,000) for 256GB, with the top model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage costing CNY 5,399 (around Rs 67,000). However, the India pricing for OnePlus 15 is yet undisclosed and will be different from currency conversions.
The OnePlus 15, with its advanced processor, higher RAM/storage, and huge battery, is without doubt a powerful device. At a price point lower than the iPhone 17, it is sure to have many takers. Apple’s brand image, however, remains premium, and how many of its fans will be swayed by the OnePlus 15 remains to be seen.