OnePlus 15 5G: What To Expect, India Price Rumours, And Global Launch Dates
It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.
The OnePlus 15 is scheduled for launch in China next month. It will be the follow-up to the OnePlus 13. The new model was also recently presented during a Qualcomm event held in India. OnePlus has offered a glimpse at various design elements and provided additional information about the Sand Dune colour option.
The OnePlus 15 features a mid-frame crafted from aerospace-grade metal, which is said to be lighter than titanium while delivering enhanced durability.
The phone is confirmed to sport a minimalist camera design, similar to the recently released OnePlus 13s, featuring a squared-off shape rather than a circular camera island. The design is said to blend smoothly with the back panel of the device.
The front of the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with gently curved edges. It will have ultra-slim bezels measuring only 1.15 mm and offer a 165 Hz refresh rate, delivering a sharp 1.5K resolution.
The camera system is rumoured to feature a triple 50 MP configuration, including main, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses capable of up to 3x optical zoom. There are also speculative reports suggesting the inclusion of a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens. This has yet to be confirmed ahead of the official launch.
Notably, OnePlus is believed to be ending its long-term collaboration with Hasselblad in favour of developing its own imaging technology.
In addition to the Sand Dune colour option, the device will debut a new design finish known as Quenching Texture. This is said to provide an “Ice Skin” sensation, offering a cool and comfortable touch.
The OnePlus 15 has been confirmed as the company’s first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will also boast a 165Hz display and operate on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.
OnePlus 15 Launch In India And Globally
The exact release date for the phone in India is still unknown. According to the company’s typical launch schedule, the series might reach Indian stores around January 2026.
The date for a launch globally has not yet been announced.
OnePlus 15 Price In India
The OnePlus 15 is expected to cost around Rs 70,000 in India. Official information about the price is still awaited.