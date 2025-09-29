OnePlus 15 5G: What To Expect, India Price Rumours, And Global Launch Dates

The OnePlus 15 is scheduled for launch in China next month. It will be the follow-up to the OnePlus 13. The new model was also recently presented during a Qualcomm event held in India. OnePlus has offered a glimpse at various design elements and provided additional information about the Sand Dune colour option.

The OnePlus 15 features a mid-frame crafted from aerospace-grade metal, which is said to be lighter than titanium while delivering enhanced durability.



The phone is confirmed to sport a minimalist camera design, similar to the recently released OnePlus 13s, featuring a squared-off shape rather than a circular camera island. The design is said to blend smoothly with the back panel of the device.

The front of the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with gently curved edges. It will have ultra-slim bezels measuring only 1.15 mm and offer a 165 Hz refresh rate, delivering a sharp 1.5K resolution.