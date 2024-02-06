OnePlus 12R Sale Today: Check Start Time, Specs, Features, Price And Where To Buy

This smartphone is available in two variants: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

It is designed with a 6.78-inch (17.22 cm) 1.5K LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen and built with OxygenOS 14 operating system which is based on Android 14.

This OnePlus smartphone has a 50MP main camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP macro lens and LED Flash. OnePlus 12R is equipped with a 16MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery that is non-removable and comes with 100W SUPERVOOC.

The dual-sim smartphone offers quick connectivity with WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Face unlock, HDR, screen flash, nightscape, pano, portrait mode, steady mode, time-lapse, retouching, and filters are a few camera features of the smartphone.

Other features include Type-C USB, dual stereo speakers, noise cancellation support, Dolby Atmos for audio and an in-display fingerprint sensor.