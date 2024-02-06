OnePlus 12R Sale Today: Check Start Time, Specs, Features, Price And Where To Buy
OnePlus 12R was launched on January 23 in India. The latest OnePlus smartphone will be up for sale from February 6. Here's all you need to know
OnePlus 12R is scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday. Though OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R were launched in the country on January 23, only the OnePlus 12 was available online. Here’s all about the OnePlus 12R first sale
OnePlus 12R Sale Start Time
The OnePlus 12R grand sale begins on February 6 at 12 pm.
OnePlus 12R: Specifications And Features
This smartphone is available in two variants: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.
It is designed with a 6.78-inch (17.22 cm) 1.5K LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen and built with OxygenOS 14 operating system which is based on Android 14.
This OnePlus smartphone has a 50MP main camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP macro lens and LED Flash. OnePlus 12R is equipped with a 16MP front camera.
The smartphone is equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery that is non-removable and comes with 100W SUPERVOOC.
The dual-sim smartphone offers quick connectivity with WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS.
Face unlock, HDR, screen flash, nightscape, pano, portrait mode, steady mode, time-lapse, retouching, and filters are a few camera features of the smartphone.
Other features include Type-C USB, dual stereo speakers, noise cancellation support, Dolby Atmos for audio and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
OnePlus 12R is available in Cool Blue and Iron Grey colours.
OnePlus 12R: Price
8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: Rs 39,999
16 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: Rs 45,999
Where To Buy OnePlus 12R?
OnePlus smartphone is available on the official OnePlus website and on Amazon.
OnePlus 12R: Sale Perks
Interested customers can buy the smartphone with Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI bank cards and OneCard. Customers also stand to win the OnePlus Buds Z2 at no additional cost. Check the terms and conditions on the website before applying for the offer.