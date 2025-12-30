One In Five Videos On New YouTube Feeds Is 'AI Slop' Now — And India Is A Hotspot

Open YouTube on a new phone, scroll without logging in, or watch what plays when a child taps “next.” Within minutes, the screen fills with unusual animations—cartoon animals with human muscles, repeated disasters, and looping scenes set to calming music or fast-paced tracks. The visuals often include candy forests, explosions and sequences that do not move forward. The videos are difficult to stop once they begin.

This is not a glitch. It is the algorithm—the system that decides what users see—working as designed. According to a recent investigation by Kapwing, more than 20% of the videos recommended to new YouTube users are now what it calls “AI slop”—low-quality videos generated using artificial intelligence and produced to draw views and advertising money.