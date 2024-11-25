One-Fourth Of Indian Organisations Have Adopted AI-Powered Physical Documentation: Report

One in four Indian organisations have fully digitised their physical documentation, demonstrating a strong commitment to artificial intelligence and data-driven transformation, according to the AI Readiness report by Iron Mountain, a provider of storage and information management.

The survey of 1,400 senior IT decision-makers, including from India, explores how organisations leverage AI and unstructured data to drive innovation and growth across industries such as insurance, healthcare, media, energy, and government.

AI is fundamentally transforming enterprise operations. Advanced AI models, such as generative and multimodal AI, are accelerating this transformation by leveraging unstructured data—contracts, customer feedback, social media and images. These technologies reveal patterns and insights that drive better decision-making and action.

According to the report, 95% of Indian organisations have defined AI strategies aligned with business goals, although only 31% have fully implemented them. Furthermore, 57% of Indian respondents have digitised a significant portion of their physical documents, with 23% achieving full digitisation.

All (100%) Indian organisations reported efforts to govern and protect unstructured data. Of the respondents, 39% have made progress in preparing high-quality data for AI applications, outpacing global counterparts like the US (29%) and the UK (11%).

Over three in 10 (32%) Indian organisations have extensively integrated their unstructured data with business-critical applications that use AI. Additionally, 51% of Indian respondents have integrated generative AI across various operational areas.