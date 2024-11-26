Ola S1 Z, Gig Scooters Unveiled With Swappable Batteries; Check Price, Range, Other Details
Bookings for the new Ola S1 Z and Gig ranges are open and the deliveries will start from April next year, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. on Tuesday unveiled two new electric two-wheelers ranges, with two models under each line-up for gig workers. The scooters come with a portable battery pack that doubles up as home inverter using the Ola PowerPod. Named 'Ola S1 Z' and 'Ola Gig', the e-scooter ranges starts at a price of Rs 39,000.
Bookings are open and the deliveries will start from April next year, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a post on social media platform X.
Both ranges offer swappable batteries, while three of the four newly launched variants can accommodate up to two 1.5 kWh battery packs. The vehicles have been designed for city commute.
Say hello to Ola S1 Z & Gig range, starting at just â¹39K!— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 26, 2024
Affordable, accessible, and now with a portable battery pack that doubles up as home inverter using the Ola PowerPod
Reservations open, deliveries Aprâ25!ðµâ¡ð
Ola S1 Z: https://t.co/jRj8k4oKvQ
Ola Gig:â¦ pic.twitter.com/TcdfNhSIWy
ALSO READ
Discounts Hit Ola Electric's Q2 Show But Launch Pipeline That Includes Electric Three-Wheeler Lifts Stock
New Ola Scooters Introductory Price
Ola S1 Z: Rs 59,999
Ola S1 Z+: Rs 64,999
Ola Gig: Rs 39,999
Ola Gig+: Rs 49,999
Ola S1 Z+ And Ola S1 Z
Both Ola S1 Z+ and Ola S1 Z can accommodate two 1.5 kWh portable battery packs for enhanced performance. The two-wheelers offer a certified range of 75–146 kilometers, depending on usage, and can reach a top speed of 70 km/h. The vehicles are powered by a 3 kW motor, ensuring a smooth and efficient ride.
Ola S1 Z+. (Photo source: Ola website)
The Ola S1 Z+ scooter can reach 0–40 km/h in 4.7 seconds with a single battery on board.
The S1 Z+ has been equipped with 14-inch tyres. Ola is offering option to attach carriers at the front and back to carry loads, but has not specified the bearing capacity of the accessories.
ALSO READ
Ola Electric's Five Challenges — Cash Generation, Service, Warranty Costs, Platform And Competition
Ola Gig+ And Ola Gig
Ola Gig+ can also draw power from two 1.5 kWh batteries features a battery capacity of 1.5 kWh, while the Ola Gig can have only one such battery pack on board.
Ola Gig+ comes with a 1.5 kWh battery capacity. (Photo source: Company website)
The higher priced Gig+ has a certified range between 81 km and 157 km, whereas the single-battery Gig can run for 112 km on a single charge. Top speeds of the two variants are 45 km/h and 25 km/h, respectively. Ola is using a 1.5kW motor to power the Gig+ and a 250 W motor for the Gig.
The Gig range will have app-based access, where riders can scan to unlock and ride.
Ola PowerPod
The Ola PowerPod is a portable battery that can function as an inverter, powering small household devices like lights, fans, a TV, and more. With a 1.5 kWh battery and a 500W output, it can run for 3 hours, supporting five LED bulbs, three ceiling fans, a TV, mobile charging, and a Wi-Fi router. Priced at Rs 9,999, the Ola PowerPod is especially valuable for users in semi-urban and rural areas with limited electricity access.
The Ola PowerPod is a portable battery that can function as an inverter. (Photo source: Bhavish Aggarwal/ X profile)
Ola Electric offers a wide range of S1 scooters, catering to various customer needs with different range options. The premium models, S1 Pro and S1 Air, are priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,07,499, respectively.
For the mass-market segment, the S1 X portfolio includes 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh variants, priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 87,999, and Rs 1,01,999, respectively.