Ola S1 Z, Gig Scooters Unveiled With Swappable Batteries; Check Price, Range, Other Details

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. on Tuesday unveiled two new electric two-wheelers ranges, with two models under each line-up for gig workers. The scooters come with a portable battery pack that doubles up as home inverter using the Ola PowerPod. Named 'Ola S1 Z' and 'Ola Gig', the e-scooter ranges starts at a price of Rs 39,000.

Bookings are open and the deliveries will start from April next year, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a post on social media platform X.