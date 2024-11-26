NDTV ProfitTechnologyOla S1 Z, Gig Scooters Unveiled With Swappable Batteries; Check Price, Range, Other Details
Ola S1 Z, Gig Scooters Unveiled With Swappable Batteries; Check Price, Range, Other Details

Bookings for the new Ola S1 Z and Gig ranges are open and the deliveries will start from April next year, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced.

26 Nov 2024, 03:59 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ola S1 Z&nbsp;has a top speed of 70 kilometers per hour and a range of 146 km. (Photo source: Ola website)</p></div>
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. on Tuesday unveiled two new electric two-wheelers ranges, with two models under each line-up for gig workers. The scooters come with a portable battery pack that doubles up as home inverter using the Ola PowerPod. Named 'Ola S1 Z' and 'Ola Gig', the e-scooter ranges starts at a price of Rs 39,000.

Bookings are open and the deliveries will start from April next year, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a post on social media platform X.

Both ranges offer swappable batteries, while three of the four newly launched variants can accommodate up to two 1.5 kWh battery packs. The vehicles have been designed for city commute.

New Ola Scooters Introductory Price

  • Ola S1 Z: Rs 59,999

  • Ola S1 Z+: Rs 64,999

  • Ola Gig: Rs 39,999

  • Ola Gig+: Rs 49,999

Ola S1 Z+ And Ola S1 Z

Both Ola S1 Z+ and Ola S1 Z can accommodate two 1.5 kWh portable battery packs for enhanced performance. The two-wheelers offer a certified range of 75–146 kilometers, depending on usage, and can reach a top speed of 70 km/h. The vehicles are powered by a 3 kW motor, ensuring a smooth and efficient ride.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ola S1 Z+. (Photo source: Ola website)</p></div>

The Ola S1 Z+ scooter can reach 0–40 km/h in 4.7 seconds with a single battery on board.

The S1 Z+ has been equipped with 14-inch tyres. Ola is offering option to attach carriers at the front and back to carry loads, but has not specified the bearing capacity of the accessories.

Ola Gig+ And Ola Gig

Ola Gig+ can also draw power from two 1.5 kWh batteries features a battery capacity of 1.5 kWh, while the Ola Gig can have only one such battery pack on board.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ola Gig+&nbsp;comes with a 1.5 kWh battery capacity. (Photo source: Company website)</p></div>

The higher priced Gig+ has a certified range between 81 km and 157 km, whereas the single-battery Gig can run for 112 km on a single charge. Top speeds of the two variants are 45 km/h and 25 km/h, respectively. Ola is using a 1.5kW motor to power the Gig+ and a 250 W motor for the Gig.

The Gig range will have app-based access, where riders can scan to unlock and ride.

Ola PowerPod

The Ola PowerPod is a portable battery that can function as an inverter, powering small household devices like lights, fans, a TV, and more. With a 1.5 kWh battery and a 500W output, it can run for 3 hours, supporting five LED bulbs, three ceiling fans, a TV, mobile charging, and a Wi-Fi router. Priced at Rs 9,999, the Ola PowerPod is especially valuable for users in semi-urban and rural areas with limited electricity access.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Ola PowerPod is a portable battery that can function as an inverter. (Photo source:&nbsp;Bhavish Aggarwal/ X profile)</p></div>

Ola Electric offers a wide range of S1 scooters, catering to various customer needs with different range options. The premium models, S1 Pro and S1 Air, are priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,07,499, respectively.

For the mass-market segment, the S1 X portfolio includes 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh variants, priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 87,999, and Rs 1,01,999, respectively.

