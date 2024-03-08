Of Ada Lovelace And Women’s Self-Empowerment In Tech

Technology—particularly computing—began with a woman, and it's ironical that even as the world speaks about "AI everywhere," the gender behind the roots of the booming technology sector is only a "small somewhere" in the picture.

Ada Lovelace was a mathematician and writer credited with creating the world's first algorithm for Charles Babbage's analytical engine. When Lovelace wrote an elaborate annotation that was to be the first computer programme, little she would've realised that, in no small measure, she may have triggered one of the greatest technological feats of all time and permanently imprinted the contribution of women in tech. Her groundbreaking work paved the way for modern computing and serves as a reminder of women's competence and innovative potential in the field.

Almost two centuries and billions of computers later, how can women themselves celebrate the legacy of women tech pioneers like Lovelace?

Women, Self-Empower In Tech!

While it is—without a shred of doubt—a collective responsibility of governments, industry, the society and men to encourage diversity and inclusion of women in the technology sector, women can and must take up the mantle of self-empowerment, as they have in the past. One must remember that women have faced worst odds and won. Over centuries, they have confronted the gender gap that prevails even today, and yet shone.

For both women who are starting out and those who are already in tech, to thrive in the traditionally male-dominated sector, they can do the following: