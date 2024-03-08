Of Ada Lovelace And Women’s Self-Empowerment In Tech
Ada Lovelace's legacy should inspire women to self-empower in tech, building skills, seeking mentors, leveraging initiatives, and standing firm for equal opportunities.
Technology—particularly computing—began with a woman, and it's ironical that even as the world speaks about "AI everywhere," the gender behind the roots of the booming technology sector is only a "small somewhere" in the picture.
Ada Lovelace was a mathematician and writer credited with creating the world's first algorithm for Charles Babbage's analytical engine. When Lovelace wrote an elaborate annotation that was to be the first computer programme, little she would've realised that, in no small measure, she may have triggered one of the greatest technological feats of all time and permanently imprinted the contribution of women in tech. Her groundbreaking work paved the way for modern computing and serves as a reminder of women's competence and innovative potential in the field.
Almost two centuries and billions of computers later, how can women themselves celebrate the legacy of women tech pioneers like Lovelace?
Women, Self-Empower In Tech!
While it is—without a shred of doubt—a collective responsibility of governments, industry, the society and men to encourage diversity and inclusion of women in the technology sector, women can and must take up the mantle of self-empowerment, as they have in the past. One must remember that women have faced worst odds and won. Over centuries, they have confronted the gender gap that prevails even today, and yet shone.
For both women who are starting out and those who are already in tech, to thrive in the traditionally male-dominated sector, they can do the following:
Build Technical Skills: Focus on continuously developing in-demand technical skills, such as AI, machine learning, data analysis, cybersecurity, and stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and programming languages. Take online courses, scholarships and get certified in areas of interest. Join tech meetups and hackathons to gain practical experience.
Leverage Women-Centric Initiatives: There are several initiatives aimed at empowering women through education and skills training in tech domains. Organisations like Girls Who Code, Anthropic AI and Women Who Code offer programmes in technical and soft skills for women. Such organisations and initiatives are working towards equal representation of women in tech, offering career advice and networking opportunities for college girls and older women alike.
Look For Guides And Mentors: Finding mentors who can offer guidance in the field of tech is invaluable. Mentors can help connect women to new opportunities and help navigate challenges with ease. Look for female mentors in leadership roles who can relate to your experience. Also, don’t hesitate to reach out to male advocates who support women in tech.
Seek Resources And Support: Some groups provide resources and support for women working in tech. The global organisation Women in Tech, for example, offers an online community, events and mentoring programmes to support women in tech careers. They also work with companies to help attract, retain and advance women in technical roles. These kinds of support systems are essential for empowering women at the workplace and help them reach leadership positions.
Apply For New Roles: Do not be afraid to take risks by applying for jobs that you may feel underqualified for on paper. Most skills, and even the leadership ones, are gained on the job, and this especially goes for the tech industry, where hands-on practical experience is gained primarily at the workplace.
Stand Firm: While data doesn’t side women when it comes to parity in compensation, and gender pay gap persists, it is imperative for women to negotiate salary and benefits to get fair compensation for tech roles. If faced with discrimination, stand up for yourself while remaining professional.
Build Your Professional Network: Actively work to expand your network, both online and in-person. Join relevant groups on LinkedIn and other professional channels, and connect with other members. Attend industry conferences and networking events. Get to know peers at other companies, as they may become future co-workers or collaborators in tech ventures.