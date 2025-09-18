Oakley’s Meta Vanguard Smart Glasses Debut With Central Camera, Check Key Features

The glasses have been priced at $499 (around Rs 43,925). It is available for pre-order on the websites of Meta and Oakley. It will be launched in the market on Oct. 21.

“Oakley Meta Vanguard will be available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. We’re also working to bring Oakley Meta Vanguard to Mexico, India, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates later this year,” Meta said in a blog post.

Replacement lenses for the glasses will be available for $85 (nearly Rs 7,500).

Mark Zuckerberg has referred to the Oakley Meta Vanguard as “Performance AI glasses”, highlighting their focus on athletes engaged in demanding sports. The frame uses a wraparound style that doubles as eye protection. At 66 g, it is a touch heavier than the Ray-Ban Meta model.