Oakley’s Meta Vanguard Smart Glasses Debut With Central Camera, Check Key Features
The glasses utilise Oakley's Prizm Lens technology to block out sun, wind and dust.
Oakley and Meta unveiled the Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses at the Meta Connect event on Wednesday, Sept. 17. Unlike the Ray-Ban Meta series, which emphasises everyday comfort, the Oakley Meta Vanguard is built for sports and outdoor activities with a wraparound design and central camera. The model joins Meta’s Ray-Ban Display and the third-generation Ray-Ban Meta line.
The glasses have been priced at $499 (around Rs 43,925). It is available for pre-order on the websites of Meta and Oakley. It will be launched in the market on Oct. 21.
“Oakley Meta Vanguard will be available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. We’re also working to bring Oakley Meta Vanguard to Mexico, India, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates later this year,” Meta said in a blog post.
Replacement lenses for the glasses will be available for $85 (nearly Rs 7,500).
Mark Zuckerberg has referred to the Oakley Meta Vanguard as “Performance AI glasses”, highlighting their focus on athletes engaged in demanding sports. The frame uses a wraparound style that doubles as eye protection. At 66 g, it is a touch heavier than the Ray-Ban Meta model.
The device carries an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust and splashes. Oakley has also integrated its Prizm Lens system to shield wearers from sunlight, wind and dust during outdoor activity.
The device features a centrally placed 12 MP wide-angle camera with a 122‑degree field of view, capable of recording video at up to 3K resolution. It allows users to film immersive clips and preserve memorable moments easily.
“We’ve also added new capture modes like Slow Motion, Hyperlapse, and adjustable video stabilisation, so you can document your adventures in new ways. Imagine going down the slopes, finally nailing that trick you’ve been practising, and capturing it all in slow motion,” the blog post added.
The camera supports several recording options, allowing users to shoot up to five minutes of full-HD video at 30 fps, or shorter three-minute clips in either 1080p at 60 fps or 3K at 30 fps for higher clarity
According to Meta, the glasses can last nine hours on typical daily use, while continuous music playback brings that figure to six hours.
The bundled charging case can extend usage by as much as 36 hours, according to the company. Fast charging is supported, with the glasses reaching 50% capacity in just 20 minutes.