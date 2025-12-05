NYT, Chicago Tribune Sue Perplexity AI As Copyright War Rages On

The New York Times Co. and the Chicago Tribune sued Perplexity AI Inc., saying the artificial intelligence search startup is copying and distributing their exclusive content, the latest in a wave of lawsuits against AI developers.

The New York Times complaint filed on Friday says Perplexity’s “large-scale, unlawful copying and distribution” of its content threatens its reputation and “impedes the free press’ ability to continue playing its role in supporting an informed citizenry and a healthy democracy.”

Founded in 2022, Perplexity has emerged as one of the fastest-growing AI startups, positioning itself as a direct challenger to Alphabet Inc.’s Google. The San Francisco-based company was valued at $20 billion in a September funding round and has been expanding its enterprise tools, paid subscriptions and international footprint amid surging demand for AI search alternatives.

The suits come after RTI and Medusa Film, two media firms owned by the Berlusconi family, sued Perplexity in Rome, accusing the company of using their copyrighted films and TV programs without permission to train its artificial-intelligence systems. The case is Italy’s first targeting alleged copyright violations linked to AI training, the companies said in a statement.

A representative for Perplexity did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the New York Times lawsuit. The company said in response to the suits in Italy that it respects intellectual property and has “always operated within established legal frameworks governing how information is organized and accessed online.”

The Tribune lawsuit, filed Thursday, says Perplexity “endangers the Chicago Tribune’s future by unlawfully profiting off the trust the Chicago Tribune earned over time.”