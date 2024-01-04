NXP Partners MicroEJ To Use Software Containers To Accelerate Embedded Platform Development

NXP Semiconductors has collaborated with software company MicroEJ to launch the NXP Platform Accelerator. The NXP Platform Accelerator leverages MicroEJ VEE software containers with standard APIs to bring a smartphone-like software design experience to the industrial and internet of things edge.

The use of MicroEJ VEE enables software portability across NXP’s portfolio of real-time operating system-based microcontrollers and Linux-based applications processors, enabling manufacturers to accelerate new product development and reduce costs, NXP said. Furthermore, the solution provides dedicated APIs to create easy access to advanced functionalities integrated in NXP’s processor portfolio, such as power management and 3D/2D graphics.

Smart devices across industrial and IoT markets are challenging to develop and deploy. Many are designed for a single purpose, with fixed functionality and limited computing capability that may be insufficient to support the evolving needs of an increasingly automated environment. Scaling product capability requires redeveloping and integrating low-level software, RTOS or higher-level OS, and middleware, which can create development challenges.

The NXP Platform Accelerator solves this challenge by utilising software containerisation, that enables binary software portability across NXP’s processors portfolio, the company said. Reusability at the binary level enables enterprises to prototype new products quickly and create a portfolio of smart devices that evolve with market needs and trends.

According to NXP, the solution also enables sandboxed application deployment, bringing smartphone-like capability to the edge, such as partial or complete over-the-air updates, downloadable apps and microservices.

“Containerisation can be a tremendous tool to drive the rapid development of new smart device platforms,” said Charles Dachs, senior vice president and general manager, industrial and IoT edge, NXP. “By integrating MicroEJ’s software container with NXP’s broad portfolio of edge processing solutions, we equip engineers to bring more products to market faster, with reduced costs, and to support the continuous evolution of their smart devices across industrial and IoT markets.”

NXP said that the Platform Accelerator integrates development tools such as simulation, virtual device management and a multi-language framework for combination of C, Java and JavaScript languages. It also integrates agile collaboration processes and support for Android Studio, IntelliJ and Eclipse IDEs.

It combines software portability and BoM optimisation using tiny software containers, said Fred Rivard, chief executive officer of MicroEJ, which allows developers to benefit from both an optimised bill of materials and a modern software design process.

“This enables engineers to create new products and platforms more quickly, design products that are lower power and lower cost, while still allowing for feature-rich differentiation and innovation by device manufacturers,” Rivard said.