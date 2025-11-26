'Generation Ahead': Nvidia's Message To Google As AI Chip Rivalry Escalates

Meta is in talks with Google to spend billions on its tensor processing units (TPUs), The Information reported on Tuesday, leading to a rally in Alphabet shares while Nvidia shares tanked as much as 2.6% on Tuesday's session.

In light of the stock reaction, coupled with reports of a potential AI chip war between Nvidia and Google, the former issued a statement on Tuesday, congratulating Google on its recent success without mentioning any details about the talks with Meta.

Through a social media post on X, Nvidia said Google has made great advances and continues to remain a key partner for the company, before going on to gloat about Nvidia's own chip capabilities and how it is 'a generation ahead of the industry'.

"We’re delighted by Google’s success — they’ve made great advances in AI and we continue to supply to Google. NVIDIA is a generation ahead of the industry — it’s the only platform that runs every AI model and does it everywhere computing is done," Nvidia said.