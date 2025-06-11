Nvidia’s Huang Sees Quantum Computing Reaching Inflection Point

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said Wednesday that quantum computing is reaching an inflection point and will be powerful enough in the coming years to help “solve some interesting problems” globally.

Quantum computing, which technology companies have been developing for decades, is set to take off with systems rapidly becoming “more robust, higher performance and more resilient,” Huang said during a keynote speech at a company event being held jointly with the VivaTech 2025 conference in Paris.

The quantum-computing industry aims to use the unique properties of subatomic particles to process data much faster than traditional semiconductor-based electronics. The technical difficulties and high costs of building practical systems have meant that the field has been stuck in an experimental stage. Companies such as Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google have been trying find practical uses for quantum systems.

Shares of companies developing quantum technology rose in premarket trading on Huang’s comments. US-listed D-Wave Quantum Inc. rose about 2% and IonQ Inc. increased 3.6%. Rigetti Computing Inc. was up 4.5% and Quantum Computing Inc. gained 8.4% before New York exchanges opened.