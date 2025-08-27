Nvidia's Ge-Force NOW Service To Debut In India On November: How Low-Budget Gamers Can Benefit

Nvidia will be launching its game streaming service Ge-Force NOW in November according to a blog post from the company on Thursday.

Gamers subscribing to the service can access a computer owned remotely by the chipmaker and use its advanced hardware and memory storage to play games that their personal systems would otherwise be unable to run due to inadequate system requirements.

This is done via accessing the firm's cloud storage powered by NVIDIA NVMesh technology which has a library of upto 4,500 video games to choose from.

This service is available for personal computers, smart TVs, tablets and smartphones.

The company recently incorporated NVIDIA Blackwell RTX architecture in GeForce NOW and can provide graphics processing capacity as the GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card.

"GeForce RTX 5080-class GPUs bring a staggering 62 teraflops of compute performance, a 48GB frame buffer, more than 3x the performance of current consoles and 2.8x faster frame rates than previous-generation servers. Advanced ray tracing, richer textures and AI-enhanced rendering with AMD “Zen 5” CPUs and NVIDIA ConnectX-7 networking deliver an experience that’s more responsive than ever," the blog said.