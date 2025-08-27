Nvidia's Ge-Force NOW Service To Debut In India On November: How Low-Budget Gamers Can Benefit
This service is available for personal computers, smart TVs, tablets and smartphones.
Nvidia will be launching its game streaming service Ge-Force NOW in November according to a blog post from the company on Thursday.
Gamers subscribing to the service can access a computer owned remotely by the chipmaker and use its advanced hardware and memory storage to play games that their personal systems would otherwise be unable to run due to inadequate system requirements.
This is done via accessing the firm's cloud storage powered by NVIDIA NVMesh technology which has a library of upto 4,500 video games to choose from.
The company recently incorporated NVIDIA Blackwell RTX architecture in GeForce NOW and can provide graphics processing capacity as the GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card.
"GeForce RTX 5080-class GPUs bring a staggering 62 teraflops of compute performance, a 48GB frame buffer, more than 3x the performance of current consoles and 2.8x faster frame rates than previous-generation servers. Advanced ray tracing, richer textures and AI-enhanced rendering with AMD “Zen 5” CPUs and NVIDIA ConnectX-7 networking deliver an experience that’s more responsive than ever," the blog said.
Games Now Playable On Discord
Nvidia's GeForce NOW service will also be integrated with Discord, an instant messaging and group chat application that connects people from around the world. It is primarily used by gamers to communicate with one another during multiplayer gaming sessions.
But this new feature will also allow players to play big budget video games directly within Discord itself, without having to download or install them. The company has also partnered with Epic Games to make the popular multiplayer battle royale video game Fortnite the first to be playable within Discord through GeForce NOW.
Nvidia also reported a new lineup of video games to watch out for, optimised for premium performance on its hardware:
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7
Activisions' oldest and most popular flagship title 'Call Of Duty' will have its latest installment featured on the service. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 is known for its popular multi-player features as well as its genre defining co-op first person shooter experience with a coat of military paint on it.
Borderlands 4
Players will be introduced to a new setting in the form of the planet Kairos,
Players can dive headfirst into wacky, gorey cell-shaded hijinks, as the upcoming fourth installment of Borderlands will debut on the service. This time, players will be introduced to a new setting in the form of the planet Kairos, where they will once again assume the role of a 'Vault Hunter', a mercenary who explores planets for exotic alien treasures, while dealing with new threats such as the dictator 'Timekeeper' and his followers.
Dying Light: The Beast
The latest installment in the franchise will follow the series' protagonist Kyle Crane on a new zombie killing adventure. This time, he's seeking revenge against an enigmatic individual known as 'The Baron' who experimented on him for 13 years.
Dying Light: The Beast brings back the series' signature parkour and combat mechanics along with a new 'Beast mode' mechanic where the player character has access to remarkable strength and agility, allowing him to attack bare handed and throw objects from the environment to deal extra damage.
The Outer Worlds 2
From the studio that created cult classic role playing video game Fallout: New Vegas, a new installment in the galaxy spanning story-rich open world role playing game will debute on GeForce Now.
The game is known for its sharp wit and vast array of expanded questlines that players can explore, with different narrative implications based on choices.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
The game is a long awaited sequel to the classic RPG that many hail as one of the most underrated narrative gaming experiences that innovated in many unique ways.
It follow the titular vampires who 'masquerade' as humans while scheming to use their blood as sustenance. Set in 21st century Seattle, the game will be a primarily first person perspective action RPG experience with third person perspectives for conversations and actions between characters.
Other games that were optimised for Nvidia Blackwell RTX architecture include Arc Raiders, Hell Is Us, and CINDER CITY. New games debuting on the service include:
Stick It to the Stickman (New release on Steam, Aug. 18)
Blacksmith Master (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Aug. 19)
VOID/BREAKER (New release on Steam and Xbox available on PC Game Pass, Aug. 19)
The Rogue Prince of Persia (New release on Ubisoft, Aug. 20)
Funko Fusion (Steam)
Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition (Steam)
Total War: ATTILA (Steam)
A Total War Saga: Troy (Steam)
Total War: NAPOLEON – Definitive Edition (Steam)
Total War: EMPIRE – Definitive Edition (Steam)
Total War: PHARAOH DYNASTIES (Steam)
Total War: ROME REMASTERED (Steam)
Total War: SHOGUN 2 (Steam)