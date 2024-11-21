Nvidia Says New Chip Remains On Track After Forecast Disappoints

Nvidia Corp. assured investors that its new product lineup can maintain the company’s AI-fueled growth run, though the rush to get the chips out the door is proving more costly than expected.

Speaking after the release of quarterly results, Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said that Nvidia’s highly anticipated Blackwell products will ship this quarter amid “very strong” demand. But the production and engineering costs of the chips will weigh on profit margins, and Nvidia’s sales forecast for the current period didn’t match some of Wall Street’s more optimistic projections.

That brought a tepid reaction from investors, who had bid up Nvidia shares almost 200% this year heading into the earnings report. After that dizzying rally, which turned the chipmaker into the world’s most valuable company, anything but a blowout quarter was bound to be a disappointment. The shares fell about 2% in late trading.

Nvidia predicted fiscal fourth-quarter sales of about $37.5 billion. Though the average analyst estimate was $37.1 billion, projections ranged as high as $41 billion.

“The guidance seems to show lower growth, but this may be Nvidia being conservative,” said Alvin Nguyen, an analyst at Forrester Research Inc. “Short term, there is no worry about AI demand. Nvidia is doing everything they should be doing.”

The company’s biggest moneymaker is its accelerator chip, which helps develop artificial intelligence models by bombarding them with data. Since OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot debuted in 2022, a frenzy of AI services has created insatiable demand for the product.

Wall Street has been closely watching the launch of Blackwell, the latest entry in that category, which is faster and has an improved ability to link up with other semiconductors. Manufacturing challenges have slowed the rollout, and Nvidia warned again of supply constraints on Wednesday. Demand for the products is expected to exceed supply for several quarters.

“Critical questions around Blackwell’s production ramp and customer concentration remain key concerns,” Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne said in a note. “There’s little room for execution missteps in 2025.”