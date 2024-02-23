Nvidia H100: This Is The Chip Behind AI’s Supersonic Stock Rally

AMD, the second-largest maker of computer graphics chips, unveiled a version of its Instinct line in June aimed at the market that Nvidia’s products dominate. The chip, called MI300X, has more memory to handle workloads for generative AI, AMD Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su told the audience at an event in San Francisco. “We are still very, very early in the life cycle of AI,” she said in December. Intel is bringing specific chips for AI workloads to the market but acknowledged that, for now, demand for data center graphics chips is growing faster than for the processor units that were traditionally its strength. Nvidia’s advantage isn’t just in the performance of its hardware. The company invented something called CUDA, a language for its graphics chips that allows them to be programmed for the type of work that underpins AI programs.