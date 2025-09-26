Nvidia Makes Its 3D AI Voice Animation Tech Open Source

Nvidia has made its AI-powered 3D lip syncing animation software open source, according to a press release from the company on Friday. The animation model, named 'Audio2Face' is designed to generate 3D facial animation models with "human-like" expressions.

"Open sourcing technology allows developers, students, and researchers to learn from and build upon state-of-the-art code. This creates a feedback loop where the community can add new features and optimize the technology for diverse use cases," the release said.

It works by analyzing acoustic elements in audio such as the intonation of a voice to create a stream of animation data.

The data is then mapped to a character’s facial "poses" or expressions. The software can source audio tracks already saved on the users' devices for this or also stream audio in real time, having the model interpret the nuances of the voice track and emote them as it is being streamed.

"This data can be rendered offline for pre-scripted content or also be streamed in real-time for dynamic, AI-driven characters, providing accurate lip-sync and emotional expressions," the release said.