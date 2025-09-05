Nvidia Dominates GPU Market Share, Reaching 94% In Q2 2025 — Here's Why

Intel is still playing catch-up, via transitioning from integrated graphics and pivoting into the AI and central-processing-unit graphics card market, and slow adoption of its latest products. According to the digitaltrends website, AMD is lagging behind due to it having a less diversity in its offerings that translates to a smaller roster of GPUs. This leads to it shipping out fewer units.

Another issue that the website highlighted was the one in availability and pricing. It cited relatively high prices of AMD's GPUs in the mid-range that it is targeting in comparison to Nvidia.

Nvidia has also targeted the AI market, outside of the gaming sector, which was these companies' primary bread-and-butter market, thus having its GPUs be applicable for running AI tech just as they are for running graphically intense video games.

"AIB (GPU) prices dropped for midrange and entry-level, while high-end AIB prices increased, and most retail suppliers ran out of stock. This is very unusual for the second quarter,” Jon Peddie, president of Jon Peddie Research said.

"We think it is a continuation of higher prices expected due to the tariffs and buyers trying to get ahead of that," he added.

According to the report, the GPU market has seen strong growth this quarter, the overall attach rate for GPUs in desktop personal computers for the quarter went up to 154%, up 2.3% from last quarter.

While the PC CPU market has increased 21.6% from the previous quarter and decreased 4.4% YoY.