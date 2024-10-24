AI In Hindi — Nvidia CEO Announces New Model, Says Language Hardest To Map

Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing giant Nvidia is launching an AI model for the Hindi language, CEO Jensen Huang announced in Mumbai at the Nvidia AI Summit.

“India is the hardest regional language model area in the world. Once Hindi is figured out, we can do it for any other country,” he said.

The AI model released is a small language model and is available as an NVIDIA NIM microservice. The model is dubbed Nemotron-4-Mini-Hindi-4B. It can be deployed on any NVIDIA GPU-accelerated system for optimised performance.

IT firm Tech Mahindra is the first to use the model to develop an AI model called Indus 2.0, which is focused on Hindi and dozens of its dialects.