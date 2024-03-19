Nvidia Announces Project GROOT, A Foundation Model For Humanoid Robots; Details Here

NVIDIA has introduced Project GROOT, a special initiative aimed at creating a general-purpose foundation model for humanoid robots. This project marks a significant step forward in the field of robotics and AI.

Under Project GROOT, NVIDIA has also revealed a new computer called Jetson Thor, designed specifically for humanoid robots. This computer is powered by the NVIDIA Thor system-on-a-chip (SoC), offering advanced capabilities for performing complex tasks and interacting safely with humans and other machines.

The GROOT model enables robots to understand natural language and learn movements by observing human actions. This means they can quickly grasp coordination, dexterity, and other skills necessary for navigating and interacting with the real world. During the announcement, Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, showcased several robots successfully completing various tasks.

Jetson Thor features a modular architecture optimised for performance, power efficiency, and compact size. The SoC includes a next-generation GPU based on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, offering significant AI processing power to run complex generative AI models like GROOT.

NVIDIA is collaborating with leading humanoid robot companies such as Agility Robotics, Boston Dynamics, and Sanctuary AI, among others, to develop comprehensive AI platforms tailored to their needs.

The company also announced major upgrades to the NVIDIA Isaac robotics platform, including tools for simulation and AI workflow infrastructure.

The Isaac platform now includes Isaac Manipulator, offering advanced dexterity and modular AI capabilities for robotic arms, and Isaac Perceptor, focusing on vision processing for autonomous mobile robots. These programs are expected to enhance efficiency and productivity across a wide range of robotic tasks.

Overall, NVIDIA's initiatives underline its commitment to driving innovation in robotics and AI. By democratising access to advanced AI platforms and infrastructure, NVIDIA aims to accelerate progress in the field and reshape industries worldwide.

As the robotics landscape continues to evolve, NVIDIA's multifaceted approach positions it as a key player in shaping the future of robotics and AI technologies.