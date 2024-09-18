NTT Data, IBM To Offer High-Performance Compute For Financial Services Workloads In Cloud

NTT Data Inc., a technology services provider, and IBM Corp. have launched SimpliZCloud, a managed cloud service built on IBM LinuxONE. The service is designed to support the infrastructure needs of critical workloads such as those in financial services organisations, including core banking applications, lending and risk management applications.

According to NTT Data, SimpliZCloud is built on a secure, scalable and integrated architecture that delivers compute and storage resources, supported by software-defined networking. The service improves performance over traditional x86 architecture-based environments. Enterprises can leverage IBM LinuxONE as a hybrid cloud platform and reduce their data centre footprint by consolidating their workloads.

The service aims to consolidate resources and spends, particularly enterprise software licence costs, and help avoid expensive capital investment and maintenance costs.