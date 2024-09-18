NTT Data, IBM To Offer High-Performance Compute For Financial Services Workloads In Cloud
The service aims to consolidate resources and spends, particularly enterprise software licence costs, and help avoid expensive capital investment and maintenance costs.
NTT Data Inc., a technology services provider, and IBM Corp. have launched SimpliZCloud, a managed cloud service built on IBM LinuxONE. The service is designed to support the infrastructure needs of critical workloads such as those in financial services organisations, including core banking applications, lending and risk management applications.
According to NTT Data, SimpliZCloud is built on a secure, scalable and integrated architecture that delivers compute and storage resources, supported by software-defined networking. The service improves performance over traditional x86 architecture-based environments. Enterprises can leverage IBM LinuxONE as a hybrid cloud platform and reduce their data centre footprint by consolidating their workloads.
"With SimpliZCloud, enterprises, especially financial institutions, now have the power to make a generational shift in their cloud transformation journey," said Avinash Joshi, chief executive officer, India, NTT Data Inc. "Critical business applications, especially those infused with AI and ML, will now have the infrastructure to support performance far ahead of the traditional x86 architectures."
To support high-performance applications, the service will provide agile infrastructure for traditional enterprise workloads. It also offers container solutions on a flexible, private cloud platform, and is governed by strict compliance or regulatory guidelines.
"With SimpliZCloud, financial institutions can leverage a highly secure, high-performance platform and robust infrastructure to harness the benefits of AI and hybrid cloud to manage their evolving applications and workloads," said Viswanath Ramaswamy, vice president, technology, IBM India and South Asia.