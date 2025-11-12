Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch In India ‘Soon’ — Check Design, Camera, Battery, Other Specs And Features

Reviving Nothing’s signature transparent aesthetic, the Phone 3a Lite introduces Glyph Light — a simplified take on the Glyph setup. It includes functions like Flip to Glyph for silent notifications, Essential Notifications for priority contacts, and Camera Countdown for group shots with timers. Custom light sequences for calls and contacts, paired with audio cues, deliver a distinctive user experience.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset with an octa-core setup, which handles demanding tasks and gaming smoothly. Running on Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15, it offers tools like Smart Drawer, Private Space, and App Locker. The company offers three years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

The Phone 3a Lite sports a 6.77-inch Full HD+ Amoled screen with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate, peak brightness of 3,000 nits, and 2,160 Hz PWM dimming. Its photography setup features a 50MP primary camera and 8MP ultrawide, complemented by a 16MP selfie shooter. Key modes include Ultra XDR, Portrait, Auto Tone, Night mode, Macro, and Motion Capture.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W wired fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water protection. AI enhancements include Essential Key and Essential Space for organising notes, ideas, and files, plus Essential Search for locating offline data.