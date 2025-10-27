Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Date, Price, Specs, Features — All You Need To Know
The phone may come in two colour options and a single configuration.
Nothing is reportedly preparing to release a new smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, in India and global markets soon. The device recently appeared on Geekbench, disclosing key specifications, and a new leak has revealed its potential price and launch timeline. According to the leak, the phone may come in two colour options and a single configuration.
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Date
A report from French outlet Dealabs suggests the Nothing Phone 3a Lite could launch in Europe in early November. The sales for the device could potentially start on Nov. 4. However, there is no official word from Nothing as to the launch date yet.
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price (Expected)
The Dealabs report also indicates a starting price of EUR 249.99 in France for the Nothing Phone 3a Lite. It could be slightly lower at EUR 239.99 in other European countries.
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specs And Features
According to the report, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to be available in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It could be offered in black and white colour options.
The Nothing Phone 3a Lite, with model number A001T, is reportedly listed on Geekbench as well. As per the Geekbench listing, the device is powered by an octa-core processor, likely the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU.
The listing confirms 8GB of RAM and Android 15 as the operating system. Performance scores reportedly include 1,003 points in the single-core test and 2,925 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. Additionally, the phone scored 2,467 points in the OpenCL benchmark for GPU performance.
The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is likely to mirror the design language of the Nothing Phone 3a, with a transparent back and Glyph LED interface, but potentially with fewer LEDs to cut the cost.