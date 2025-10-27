Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Date, Price, Specs, Features — All You Need To Know

According to the report, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to be available in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It could be offered in black and white colour options.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite, with model number A001T, is reportedly listed on Geekbench as well. As per the Geekbench listing, the device is powered by an octa-core processor, likely the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU.

The listing confirms 8GB of RAM and Android 15 as the operating system. Performance scores reportedly include 1,003 points in the single-core test and 2,925 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. Additionally, the phone scored 2,467 points in the OpenCL benchmark for GPU performance.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is likely to mirror the design language of the Nothing Phone 3a, with a transparent back and Glyph LED interface, but potentially with fewer LEDs to cut the cost.