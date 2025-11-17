Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Date In India Announced — Check Design, Specs, Features
Echoing Nothing’s iconic see-through style, the Phone 3a Lite debuts Glyph Light — a streamlined version of the Glyph interface.
Nothing Phone 3a Lite India launch date has been officially revealed. The Carl Pei-led company will launch the Phone 3a Lite in the country following its international release in October, equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor. The Indian edition is expected to match the global version’s design, colours, and most specs.
Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Date
Nothing revealed today that the Phone 3a Lite will be launched in India on Nov. 27. Although further specs are not yet disclosed, promotional materials indicate availability in Black and White finishes. Nothing’s signature design will remain the same as the global version. It will be sold through Flipkart and retail outlets across India.
The handset debuted worldwide on Oct. 29, priced at GBP 249/Euro 249 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and GBP 279/Euro 289 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, Fold May Launch In 2026; iPhone 18, 18e, Air 2 In 2027: Mark Gurman
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specs And Features
Echoing Nothing’s iconic see-through style, the Phone 3a Lite debuts Glyph Light — a streamlined version of the Glyph interface. It supports features such as Flip to Glyph, Essential Notifications, and Camera Countdown, along with personalised light patterns and sound effects for incoming calls and contacts.
Globally, the device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC with an eight-core configuration. It ships with Nothing OS 3.5 atop Android 15, incorporating features like Smart Drawer, App Locker, and Private Space.
The Phone 3a Lite boasts a 6.77-inch Full HD+ Amoled display with up to 120Hz refresh, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and 2,160 Hz PWM dimming. Its rear camera array includes a 50MP main lens and 8MP ultrawide, paired with a 16MP front sensor. Camera features include Ultra XDR, Auto Tone, Portrait, Night mode, Motion Capture, and Macro.
The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. It holds an IP54 certification against dust and splashes. AI tools include Essential Key and Essential Space for managing notes, thoughts, and documents, alongside Essential Search for retrieving local files.