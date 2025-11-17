Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Date In India Announced — Check Design, Specs, Features

Echoing Nothing’s iconic see-through style, the Phone 3a Lite debuts Glyph Light — a streamlined version of the Glyph interface. It supports features such as Flip to Glyph, Essential Notifications, and Camera Countdown, along with personalised light patterns and sound effects for incoming calls and contacts.

Globally, the device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC with an eight-core configuration. It ships with Nothing OS 3.5 atop Android 15, incorporating features like Smart Drawer, App Locker, and Private Space.

The Phone 3a Lite boasts a 6.77-inch Full HD+ Amoled display with up to 120Hz refresh, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and 2,160 Hz PWM dimming. Its rear camera array includes a 50MP main lens and 8MP ultrawide, paired with a 16MP front sensor. Camera features include Ultra XDR, Auto Tone, Portrait, Night mode, Motion Capture, and Macro.

The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. It holds an IP54 certification against dust and splashes. AI tools include Essential Key and Essential Space for managing notes, thoughts, and documents, alongside Essential Search for retrieving local files.