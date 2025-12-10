Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched in India — Price, How To Buy, Design, Specs, Features
The phone features design and interface elements selected from contributions by the Nothing Community.
The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition has made its debut in India. This exclusive version builds on the Nothing Phone 3a, which first hit the market earlier this year. The edition boasts a fresh look, wallpapers complementing the interface, and a distinctive lock screen clock.
Developed through a joint initiative under the 2025 Community Edition Project, it features design and interface elements selected from contributions by over 700 participants in the Nothing Community. The initiative invites community members to actively shape products across four key areas: hardware design, software and UI, accessories, and even marketing.
Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Price In India And Availability
The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition is priced at Rs 28,999 for a single configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Production is capped at just 1,000 units worldwide, making it as a strictly limited offering.
Interested buyers will have to register until Dec. 11, and there’s a limited sales window on Nothing’s website on Dec. 12. The phone will go on sale via a special pop-up event in Bengaluru scheduled for Dec. 13.
Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition: Key Features And Differences
The first phase of the Nothing Community Edition Project centered on hardware design, where Emre Kayganacl’s entry took top honours. His concept draws inspiration from the retro tech vibes of the late 1990s and early 2000s.
This iteration of the project introduced a fresh Accessory Design segment, won by Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymond. Their Dice accessory showcases numbers on each side in Nothing’s iconic Ndot 55 typeface.
Meanwhile, Jad Zock crafted the updated lock screen clock and wallpaper, working alongside Nothing’s software developers in London. The design minimises distractions while directing focus to essential elements, staying true to NothingOS’s minimalist style. Wallpaper choices include four variants — two in blue tones and two in purple.
The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition retains all the core specifications and capabilities of the regular Nothing Phone 3a, which was launched back in March.
At its heart, the phone has the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. On the photography front, the device comes equipped with a 50MP primary rear camera, 50MP telephoto, 8MP ultrawide, and a 32MP selfie shooter.
It features a 6.77-inch, 120Hz Amoled display with up to 3,000 nits brightness, and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is rated IP64 for dust and water resistance.