Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched in India — Price, How To Buy, Design, Specs, Features

The first phase of the Nothing Community Edition Project centered on hardware design, where Emre Kayganacl’s entry took top honours. His concept draws inspiration from the retro tech vibes of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

This iteration of the project introduced a fresh Accessory Design segment, won by Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymond. Their Dice accessory showcases numbers on each side in Nothing’s iconic Ndot 55 typeface.

Meanwhile, Jad Zock crafted the updated lock screen clock and wallpaper, working alongside Nothing’s software developers in London. The design minimises distractions while directing focus to essential elements, staying true to NothingOS’s minimalist style. Wallpaper choices include four variants — two in blue tones and two in purple.

The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition retains all the core specifications and capabilities of the regular Nothing Phone 3a, which was launched back in March.

At its heart, the phone has the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. On the photography front, the device comes equipped with a 50MP primary rear camera, 50MP telephoto, 8MP ultrawide, and a 32MP selfie shooter.

It features a 6.77-inch, 120Hz Amoled display with up to 3,000 nits brightness, and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is rated IP64 for dust and water resistance.