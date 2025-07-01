Nothing CEO Carl Pei has raised the curtain over its newest offering: the Phone 3. The Nothing Phone 3 comes with a playful design that’s sure to create a ripple, a new Glyph Matrix on the back panel, powerful camera set, and the biggest battery on a Nothing device. The company also launched the Headphone 1 at the online event.Here’s a closer look at Nothing Phone 3 specs, features, design, display, battery, price, and more..Nothing has replaced its award-winning Glyph Interface with the Glyph Matrix interface on the rear corner of the Phone 3. The Glyph Matrix offers notifications using visuals and sounds, toy-like interactive features and experiences, functional and playful animations, with customisation options as well. The phone has a unique camera arrangement as well. The top camera is positioned on the left and is not parallel to the other two sensors. These sensors are positioned next to each other, close to the edge of the phone..The Phone 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor..Nothing Phone 3 is available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variants..The Phone 3 runs on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5 and comes with five years of Android updates and seven years of security patches..As revealed earlier, there is a 50MP periscope camera on the rear of Phone 3, along with 50MP primary and ultrawide cameras..The phone has a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls..The Phone 3 features a 6.67-inch Flexible Amoled display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits maximum brightness, and 2160Hz PWM frequency..The device packs a 5,150mAh battery, which is the biggest in a Nothing phone, with up to 65W wired charging and 15W wireless charging..The Nothing Phone 3 is available in white and black colours..The Phone 3 comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass 7I protection..Essential Space, Essential Key, new Essential Search, and AI features..Nothing Phone 3 price in India starts at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.