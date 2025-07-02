Nothing Phone 3 has arrived, and despite imprints of the Nothing design, it’s quite a different story from its predecessor, the Phone 2.The Carl Pei-led British company has shed its Glyph Interface, the signature style on Phone 1 and 2, and adopted the new Glyph Matrix. The first flagship from the Nothing stable also comes with major upgrades in optics and other specs.Here’s a look at how Nothing’s Phone 3 and Phone 2 stack up against each other..The Phone 2 sported the Glyph Interface, which was a collection of LED lights that lit up to reflect calls, notifications, and battery status. The Phone 3 introduces the Glyph Matrix design, which offers visual and audio notifications, along with interactive features and customisation. There is a new camera arrangement as well..The Phone 2 has a dual camera set comprising 50MP primary and ultrawide sensors, paired with a 32MP front camera. The Phone 3 introduces a new 50MP periscope camera in addition to 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP selfie shooter..The Phone 3 packs a more advanced Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, while the Phone 2 has the older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor..Nothing Phone 3 Price In India, US, UK, Europe — Check Full Specs, Playful New Design, Powerful Camera.The Phone 3 packs better RAM — 12GB and 16GB — versus the Phone 2’s 8GB and 12GB options..Both phones have a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Phone 3 has an enhanced peak brightness of 4,500 nits, over Phone 2’s 1600 nits..While the Phone 2 packs a 4700mAh cell, the Phone 3 houses a 5,150mAh battery, the biggest in a Nothing phone..The Phone 2 is IP54 certified for dust and water resistance. The Phone 2 has better safety features, including an IP68 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 7I protection..While the Phone 2 catered to the mid-range segment with a starting price of Rs 44,999, Nothing Phone 3 has a flagship-level pricing, starting at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB model and Rs 89,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB variant..Nothing Phone 3 Launched With Playful Glyph Matrix, Triple 50MP Camera Set — Check Full Specs, Price In India