Nothing has introduced its first flagship device globally: the Nothing Phone 3. The Phone 3 is targeting the premium smartphone segment and is priced significantly higher than its predecessor, the Phone 2, which targeted the mid-range market. At the same time, it boasts significant upgrades in specs over Phone 2, including camera, processor, battery, etc., along with an all-new design..Nothing Phone 3 price in UK and Europe starts at £799 for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. .The starting price of Nothing Phone 3 in the US is $799 for the 12GB + 256GB model; the 16GB RAM + 512GB variant is priced at $899..Nothing had kept Indian pricing lower than that in the US and UK in the past for Phone 2. That is not the case with the Phone 3, which maintains its premium price tag in India as well. Nothing Phone 3 price in India is Rs 79,999 for 12GB RAM/256GB storage and Rs 89,999 for 16GB RAM/512GB storage..The Phone 3’s Glyph Matrix interface in the rear top corner has replaced the acclaimed Glyph Interface. The Glyph Matrix provides customisable features and experiences, toy-like interactive features and animations, and visual and auditory notifications. Additionally, the phone has a quirky new camera setup. Positioned on the left, the top camera is not aligned to the other two cameras below it. .Chipset: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.OS: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5, five years of Android updates, seven years of security updates.RAM/Storage: 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB.Camera: 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP periscope cameras on the rear; 50MP front camera.Display: 6.67-inch Amoled screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and 2160Hz PWM frequency.Battery: 5,150mAh, up to 65W wired and 15W wireless charging support.Safety And Protection: IP68 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass 7I.Colours: White and black..Nothing Phone 3 Launched With Playful Glyph Matrix, Triple 50MP Camera Set — Check Full Specs, Price In India