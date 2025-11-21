Nothing OS 4.0 Update Released: Check Eligible Devices, Key Features And What's New

As the rollout begins, users can look forward to improved performance, polished features and a refreshed interface on their Nothing smartphones.

“Every year, we ship a new major version of Nothing OS. It shows up on your phone as a simple notification, but the journey behind it is anything but simple. Here’s how that update actually comes together,” the company announced.

The company revealed that it carried out months of testing to ensure compatibility of Google’s latest Android version with Nothing devices.

“Once Google ships the official Android release, we look at it through our own lens to shape what becomes Nothing OS,” it added.

The new update combines core Android 16 enhancements with Nothing’s own feature upgrades. With this, users will gain Extra Dark Mode, Pop-Up View for floating windows, a new 2×2 Quick Settings tile and additional lock-screen clock styles. It also introduces Essential Apps and user-created widgets that can be shared through the Nothing Playground platform, according to 91Mobiles.