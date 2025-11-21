Nothing OS 4.0 Update Released: Check Eligible Devices, Key Features And What's New
With this update, Nothing aims to deliver a smoother, more intuitive experience designed to bring greater flow and simplicity to everyday phone use.
British Smartphone maker Nothing has started rolling out the Nothing OS 4.0 update starting Friday after Beta testing, marking the end of a long wait for its users.
In a post on the Nothing Community website, the company expressed gratitude to its Beta testers for their feedback, which helped refine the final release. With this update, Nothing aims to deliver a smoother, more intuitive experience designed to bring greater flow and simplicity to everyday phone use.
“Let your phone bring flow to your life,” the company said.
Nothing OS 4.0. Let your phone bring flow to your life.— Nothing (@nothing) November 19, 2025
General Release. 21 Nov. pic.twitter.com/95zBHKy5y9
As the rollout begins, users can look forward to improved performance, polished features and a refreshed interface on their Nothing smartphones.
“Every year, we ship a new major version of Nothing OS. It shows up on your phone as a simple notification, but the journey behind it is anything but simple. Here’s how that update actually comes together,” the company announced.
The company revealed that it carried out months of testing to ensure compatibility of Google’s latest Android version with Nothing devices.
“Once Google ships the official Android release, we look at it through our own lens to shape what becomes Nothing OS,” it added.
The new update combines core Android 16 enhancements with Nothing’s own feature upgrades. With this, users will gain Extra Dark Mode, Pop-Up View for floating windows, a new 2×2 Quick Settings tile and additional lock-screen clock styles. It also introduces Essential Apps and user-created widgets that can be shared through the Nothing Playground platform, according to 91Mobiles.
Eligible Devices
Nothing has not published an official device list for the stable rollout so far, but the lineup included in the open beta offers a hint at which models will be updated first.
Based on this, the Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 3, along with the Phone 2a, 2a Plus, 3a, and 3a Pro, are all expected to receive the update on day one.
Support for more models, including the expected Phone 3a Lite, is likely to arrive later. The update is also expected to reach devices under the CMF sub-brand, since they run Nothing OS and remain within their active software support window.