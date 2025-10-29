‘Not Real Work’: Sam Altman’s Remark On AI Replacing Modern Jobs Sparks Debate—Watch Video

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reignited the debate over what counts as real work amid rising fears over job losses to artificial intelligence (AI). Speaking at an event recently, he compared modern jobs to those of a farmer 50 years ago and suggested many current roles might not seem like “real work” to past generations.

During OpenAI’s DevDay event earlier this month, Altman was asked about how a farmer from 50 years ago might view today’s jobs. He replied, “The thing about that farmer… [is that] they very likely would look at what you do or I do and say, ‘that’s not real work.’”

“If you're farming, you're doing something people really need. You're making them food, like you're keeping people alive. This is real work. And you, all you people of the future, like life just got too easy for you,” he added.

Altman said past generations might view many modern jobs as mere games people play to feel useful. He said they might not see such work as real, even though it feels meaningful to those doing it. He added that in the future, jobs might look even less “real” or tangible than today’s work.