Passwordless: Not Just Android, Now Easily Use Passkeys On Your Desktop

Your Google Account should make logging into your preferred websites and applications on any device as simple and fast as opening your phone. You shouldn’t have to go through multiple, unique (in other words, complex) passwords, which can be cumbersome to create and a nightmare to remember. Plus, passwords become a liability when it comes to cybersecurity. They need to be changed often to keep accounts secure. Unique character combinations need tracking, and password managers have become a ripe target of cybercriminals.

It is here that passkeys are particularly useful. Passkeys are cryptographic keys: one key is kept secret and safely on a user's device, while the other is kept on a server. They enable users to log in without requiring extra authentication factors or entering username/password every time. Using your fingerprint, face, PIN or pattern as your device lock, passkeys provide a quick and easy way to access your Google Account. They are also more secure than passwords, and the good thing is that your biometric information is kept on your own device and never shared.

However, adoption of passkeys by users has been slow. Users have long been accustomed to using the username-password combination, and much like any other new technology, they are only slowly getting a hang of passkeys.

With regard to Google accounts too, up until now, users needed to save their passkeys to Google Password Manager on Android. Passkeys could be accessed on other devices, but for that, users had to scan a QR code with their Android device. This was an additional step that wasn’t really user-friendly.

Thankfully, a new Google update potentially simplifies the use of passkeys across devices like desktops. Through a new Google Password Manager PIN, passkeys can now be saved from Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android; ChromeOS is presently available for beta testing, according to Google. iOS support may also come out, as per reports.