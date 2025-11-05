‘Musk Will Get Richer, Millions To Lose Jobs’: Nobel Laureate Warns Against AI Risks

Geoffrey Hinton, a Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist, has reiterated his concerns about the risks of massive job loss amid the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). He also cautioned against the growth of AI companies and tech billionaires at the cost of millions of workers.

Hinton, known as the “godfather of AI”, remarked that although some economists argue past technological shifts both eliminated and created employment, AI-driven technology may not follow the same path. He expressed his doubts over job creation while highlighting the potential risks of massive unemployment.

“I think the big companies are betting on it causing massive job replacement by AI, because that’s where the big money is going to be,” he warned during an interview with Bloomberg TV's Wall Street Week.

“The reason it's bad is because of the way society's organised. So that Musk will get richer and a lot of people get unemployed and Musk won't care. I'm using Musk as a sort of stand-in. That's not on AI, that's on how we organise society,” he added.