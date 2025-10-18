No Replies, No Messages?: WhatsApp’s New Anti-Spam Push Explained

WhatsApp is tackling its spam problem through a new feature to limit how many messages individuals and businesses can send to unknown users without receiving a reply, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

The move comes as the personal messaging app has now evolved to include groups, communities and business interactions. As a result, users are now receiving more messages than ever. Many have also raised complaints that it has become difficult to manage conversations and keep up with notifications.

Under the new system, all messages sent by users or businesses to non-contacts will count toward a monthly limit. The only exception will follow if the recipient replies. For example, sending three messages to someone you met at a conference would count against the limit. WhatsApp is currently testing various limits. The messaging platform is yet to reveal the final cap, the report added.