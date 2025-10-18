No Replies, No Messages?: WhatsApp’s New Anti-Spam Push Explained
WhatsApp is tackling its spam problem through a new feature to limit how many messages individuals and businesses can send to unknown users without receiving a reply, TechCrunch reported on Friday.
The move comes as the personal messaging app has now evolved to include groups, communities and business interactions. As a result, users are now receiving more messages than ever. Many have also raised complaints that it has become difficult to manage conversations and keep up with notifications.
Under the new system, all messages sent by users or businesses to non-contacts will count toward a monthly limit. The only exception will follow if the recipient replies. For example, sending three messages to someone you met at a conference would count against the limit. WhatsApp is currently testing various limits. The messaging platform is yet to reveal the final cap, the report added.
When a user or business account nears the messaging limit, WhatsApp will show a pop-up warning. This will help the users avoid being blocked from sending further messages. The company told TechCrunch that this feature is currently being tested and will roll out in several countries in the coming weeks.
WhatsApp also clarified that the new controls are specifically aimed at curbing spam by targeting individuals and businesses that send mass messages or unsolicited content. This means that the average users are unlikely to be affected by the move, according to the TechCrunch report.
Over the past year, WhatsApp has introduced several measures to reduce spam. In July 2024, it began testing monthly limits on marketing messages sent by businesses. Earlier in 2024, it also introduced an unsubscribe option. This allows users to receive important updates or support without being overwhelmed by promotional content.
Earlier this year, WhatsApp began testing limits on the number of broadcast messages users and businesses can send. The company has since expanded the experiment to over a dozen countries, including one of its biggest markets, India.