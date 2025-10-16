Business NewsTechnologyNo More ‘Memory Full’ Alerts On ChatGPT: OpenAI Rolls Out New Feature For Plus, Pro Users
No More ‘Memory Full’ Alerts On ChatGPT: OpenAI Rolls Out New Feature For Plus, Pro Users

OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT will now automatically organise saved memories.

16 Oct 2025, 09:19 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
ChatGPT can now automatically manage saved memories. (Photo: X/@OpenAI)
ChatGPT can now automatically manage saved memories. (Photo: X/@OpenAI)
OpenAI has announced a new feature for ChatGPT that allows the chatbot to handle saved memories automatically. This feature does away with the familiar “memory full” warning. The goal of the functionality is to make ChatGPT more self-organising and intuitive so that users can communicate better without having to manually remove or arrange stored data. Options to search and organise memories are also included in the update.

Announcing the feature on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 16, OpenAI said, “ChatGPT can now automatically manage your saved memories—no more ‘memory full.’ You can also search and sort memories by recency, and choose which to re-prioritise in settings. Rolling out to Plus and Pro users on the web globally starting today.”

Here’s the post:

With this feature, ChatGPT will take care of what it retains and what it deletes, eliminating the necessity for users to manually clear memory when space is exhausted.

The ability to “search and sort memories by recency” allows users to revisit previous interactions quickly, while the ability to reprioritise stored memories ensures that the most relevant details remain within easy reach.

Previously, ChatGPT users sometimes saw "memory full" messages when the system could not take in any more saved memories. Users had to delete memory items manually in those situations.

In the new system, ChatGPT does this in a smarter way, automatically freeing capacity or rescheduling priorities. The rollout has begun for Plus and Pro users globally on the web.

OpenAI Plans ‘Adult Mode’ For Verified Users

Separately, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that adult users of ChatGPT will soon gain access to a less censored version of the chatbot, which might feature erotic content for age-verified adults.

“In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our ‘treat adult users like adults’ principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults,” Altman said in a post on X on Oct. 14.

Though specifics are still not clear on what is allowed under permitted erotica, the move marks a shift in OpenAI’s content policy that has long banned sexually explicit content.

