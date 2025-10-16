No More ‘Memory Full’ Alerts On ChatGPT: OpenAI Rolls Out New Feature For Plus, Pro Users

OpenAI has announced a new feature for ChatGPT that allows the chatbot to handle saved memories automatically. This feature does away with the familiar “memory full” warning. The goal of the functionality is to make ChatGPT more self-organising and intuitive so that users can communicate better without having to manually remove or arrange stored data. Options to search and organise memories are also included in the update.



Announcing the feature on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 16, OpenAI said, “ChatGPT can now automatically manage your saved memories—no more ‘memory full.’ You can also search and sort memories by recency, and choose which to re-prioritise in settings. Rolling out to Plus and Pro users on the web globally starting today.”



