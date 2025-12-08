‘No Live Tests For Ads,’ Says ChatGPT Head Nick Turley Amid OpenAI Ad Controversy

In response to the user backlash, OpenAI executives offered clarification. Daniel McAuley, the company’s data scientist, explained that the content in question was not a traditional ad, but rather an integrated app from a pilot partner, like Target, meant to be discovered organically within chats.

However, users countered that such unsolicited promotions function as advertisements regardless of what the company claims they are.

Acknowledging the misstep, OpenAI’s Chief Research Officer Mark Chen stated the company “fell short” in handling promotional content, adding it “needs to be handled with care.” He confirmed that such suggestions have been temporarily disabled while improvements to the model are made. Additionally, OpenAI is developing user controls to allow individuals to reduce the frequency of these prompts or disable them entirely.

Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT, further said that the platform is not conducting any live tests for advertisements. He emphasised that, should OpenAI ever consider incorporating ads in the future, it would adopt a “thoughtful approach” designed to maintain user trust.

“If we do pursue ads, we’ll take a thoughtful approach. People trust ChatGPT and anything we do will be designed to respect that,” Turley wrote on X (formerly Twitter).