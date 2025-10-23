No iPhone 18, iPhone 19? Apple May Launch iPhone 20 In First Half Of 2027

After iPhone 17e’s launch in early 2026, the September 2026 event is expected to showcase the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, iPhone Air 2, and possibly the iPhone Fold, although the first foldable from Apple’s stable could see a delay.

This comes on the back of Apple planning to separate the launch of its Pro and premium devices with the lower-priced iPhones. This meant that the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and Air would’ve debuted in September 2026, while the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e would see an early 2027 release.

If the new report is true, the iPhone 18 will never release, and the iPhone 20 will launch alongside the iPhone 18e, a non-flagship model, rather than other flagship devices. This breaks from Apple’s typical September launch schedule, established with the iPhone 5 in 2012 and followed for most releases since.

This would also be the first time Apple skips a base model. As per estimates, skipping the base iPhone 18 could lead to a shipment drop of around 20 million units, as the base model is usually the highest selling iPhone and typically attracts budget-conscious buyers seeking a non-premium device.

The other big change is that Apple may deviate from its sequential iPhone naming to mark the iPhone’s 20th anniversary by launching the iPhone 20, skipping the iPhone 19 altogether.

The other models in the iPhone 20 range, including the Pro and possibly the Air and Fold, will see a September 2027 launch.