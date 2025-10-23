No iPhone 18, iPhone 19? Apple May Launch iPhone 20 In First Half Of 2027
The iPhone 20’s release will mark 20 years since the original iPhone debuted on Jan. 9, 2007.
Apple may skip the base iPhone 18 model to fast-track its 20th anniversary iPhone 20 series launch in early 2027, a new report has claimed. Additionally, the Cupertino-based tech major may also skip the iPhone 19 range and jump to the iPhone 20 instead, in a bid to celebrate the iPhone’s 20th anniversary.
According to senior analyst Heo Moo-yeol, as reported by Korea’s ETNews, instead of debuting the base iPhone 18 with the iPhone 18e, which was anticipated earlier, Apple plans to introduce the base iPhone 20 alongside the 18e in early 2027.
The iPhone 20’s release is reportedly set for the first half of 2027, marking 20 years since the original iPhone debuted on Jan. 9, 2007.
Apple iPhone Lineup In 2026 And 2027
After iPhone 17e’s launch in early 2026, the September 2026 event is expected to showcase the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, iPhone Air 2, and possibly the iPhone Fold, although the first foldable from Apple’s stable could see a delay.
This comes on the back of Apple planning to separate the launch of its Pro and premium devices with the lower-priced iPhones. This meant that the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and Air would’ve debuted in September 2026, while the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e would see an early 2027 release.
If the new report is true, the iPhone 18 will never release, and the iPhone 20 will launch alongside the iPhone 18e, a non-flagship model, rather than other flagship devices. This breaks from Apple’s typical September launch schedule, established with the iPhone 5 in 2012 and followed for most releases since.
This would also be the first time Apple skips a base model. As per estimates, skipping the base iPhone 18 could lead to a shipment drop of around 20 million units, as the base model is usually the highest selling iPhone and typically attracts budget-conscious buyers seeking a non-premium device.
The other big change is that Apple may deviate from its sequential iPhone naming to mark the iPhone’s 20th anniversary by launching the iPhone 20, skipping the iPhone 19 altogether.
The other models in the iPhone 20 range, including the Pro and possibly the Air and Fold, will see a September 2027 launch.