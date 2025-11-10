No Delay: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Reportedly Launching In January 2026

A recent report from Korean publisher ChosunBiz reveals that Samsung Electronics has confirmed the launch schedule for the Galaxy S26 lineup. Following an unveiling in late January 2026 during an Unpacked event, the devices will reportedly hit shelves in February 2026.

An internal company source shared with the outlet that the Galaxy S26’s hardware validation phase was prolonged after scrapping the Galaxy S26 Edge in lieu of the Galaxy S26 Plus model. As per the report, Samsung has addressed the issue, keeping the January launch on track. This means the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event for the Galaxy S26 lineup could take place during the final days of January, aligning with past timelines.

The report further notes that Samsung’s 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset will power only the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset worldwide.

Benchmarks reflect that the Exynos 2600’s performance will be at par with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, along with that of Apple’s A19 Pro and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500. Its enhanced GPU capabilities are expected to deliver superior gaming experience, and an independent 5G modem will improve thermal efficiency as well.

Recent leaks also indicate the Galaxy S26 will get softer, more rounded edges, echoing styles from Google’s Pixel lineup and Apple’s iPhone series. In other design changes, the camera bump is anticipated to house three primary sensors, with a fourth lens paired alongside an LED flash extending directly from the rear.