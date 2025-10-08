'No Clicks Needed': Perplexity AI Comet Stuns User By Executing Zerodha Trades; CEO Aravind Srinivas Reacts

Perplexity AI’s new Comet browser reportedly executed a financial trade on the Indian brokerage platform Zerodha without requiring any user clicks, according to a Reddit user.

The incident, quickly sparked wide interest drawing an immediate reaction from Perplexity Chief Executive Officer, Aravind Srinivas.

The user report detailed how the Comet browser, which leverages advanced AI agents to perform web tasks, successfully navigated the Zerodha interface and placed a live trade.

Reacting to the post, CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed the significance of the development on X, stating: "Crazy, this is one of the most exciting things about Comet. The world of agents is here!"