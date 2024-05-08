Nilekani-Backed Open Cloud Compute Could Challenge Big Tech's Data Centre Raj In India

India's tech visionary-backed platform, which democratises access to data centres, could be the solution to the country's growing need for compute power and to rival Big Tech's dominance.

Nandan Nilekani-backed EkStep Foundation launched Open Cloud Compute on May 7 in partnership with People+AI in a bid to enable access to compute infrastructure.

Nilekani held a closed-door session with 24 organisations, technology providers and manufacturing service firms, of which only four—Oracle, AMD, Dell and IBM—were American.

The rest were homegrown, such as Von Neumann AI, Vigyan Labs, Protean Cloud, Dixon Technologies Ltd., and even biggies such as Tata Communication and Open Network for Digital Commerce.

The project is christened a UPI moment for cloud compute access. Going beyond reliability at a few large data centres currently in the country, the open cloud commute project will expand the network of providers for companies of all sizes and provide cheaper costs.

"Over the next few years, demand for compute will go up due to increased digitalisation and AI, and the global cloud compute market is expected to triple in size," said Tanvi Lall, director of strategy at People+ai.