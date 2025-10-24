Nike Unveils ‘World’s First Powered Footwear System’: Here’s How It Works

Nike has unveiled Project Amplify, the “world’s first powered footwear system for running and walking.” It has been created to boost performance during everyday runs and walks, helping users cover more distance with less exertion.

“The first-generation product, created alongside robotics partner Dephy, isn’t designed for competitive, faster runners trying to shave seconds off their time; rather, it’s intended to serve athletes who want to go faster and farther with less effort by giving them more power for everyday movement — in effect, a second set of calf muscles,” Nike said in a press release on Oct. 23.

Nike defined everyone as an ‘athlete’ by saying, “If you have a body, you are an athlete.” Thus, the footwear is meant for everyday usage.

“Engineered to augment natural lower leg and ankle movement, the Project Amplify system breaks the perception of possibility by providing an unparalleled boost to anyone who wants to move, creating a new future for running, jogging and walking,” the company added.