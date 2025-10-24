Nike Unveils ‘World’s First Powered Footwear System’: Here’s How It Works
The robotic powered footwear system is designed to amplify the movement of lower legs and ankles.
Nike has unveiled Project Amplify, the “world’s first powered footwear system for running and walking.” It has been created to boost performance during everyday runs and walks, helping users cover more distance with less exertion.
“The first-generation product, created alongside robotics partner Dephy, isn’t designed for competitive, faster runners trying to shave seconds off their time; rather, it’s intended to serve athletes who want to go faster and farther with less effort by giving them more power for everyday movement — in effect, a second set of calf muscles,” Nike said in a press release on Oct. 23.
Nike defined everyone as an ‘athlete’ by saying, “If you have a body, you are an athlete.” Thus, the footwear is meant for everyday usage.
“Engineered to augment natural lower leg and ankle movement, the Project Amplify system breaks the perception of possibility by providing an unparalleled boost to anyone who wants to move, creating a new future for running, jogging and walking,” the company added.
Nike noted that Project Amplify is still in the testing stage.
Developed using movement algorithms created by the Nike Sport Research Lab, the first version of this footwear system features a compact motor, drive belt, and a rechargeable battery housed in an ankle cuff.
These components work harmoniously with a carbon fibre–plated running shoe, which can be used independently or paired with the powered mechanism for an enhanced experience.
Project Amplify is part of a series of four major innovations Nike is rolling out this month, underlining the brand’s continued focus on athlete-driven design. Alongside advancements in Air apparel, temperature‑regulating technology, and performance‑enhancing mind science, it highlights the wide scope and influence of Nike’s latest technological breakthroughs.
“Project Amplify started with a single question: What if we could find a way to help athletes move faster and farther with less energy and a lot more fun? At its core, Project Amplify is about seamlessly adding a little more power to your stride,” said Michael Donaghu, Vice-President of Create The Future, Emerging Sport and Innovation.
Just as e‑bikes have transformed city travel by making cycling faster and less strenuous, Nike aims to bring that same sense of ease and enjoyment to running and walking through Project Amplify. The system is specially designed to support people who typically run at a pace of around 10 to 12 minutes per mile (about 1.6 km).