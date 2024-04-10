Neysa Raises $20 Million in Seed Funding to Accelerate Gen AI Adoption for Enterprises

AI cloud and platform-as-a-service startup Neysa has secured $20 million in seed funding, led by Matrix Partners India, Nexus Venture Partners, and NTTVC to expand infrastructure and accelerate its research and development initiatives.

The funding will be utilised to drive the generative AI-cloud platform-as-a-service and observability for India and global markets, the company said.

"Our goal is to leverage this funding to push the limits of innovation, assisting our clients with the power of our end-to-end generative AI PaaS ecosystem and our AI-engineered observability platform,” said Sharad Sanghi, founder and chief executive officer at Neysa.

Neysa will offer generative AI platform and services for various industry verticals, helping enterprises plan, deploy and manage their generative AI projects securely in the cloud and at the edge. The company is planning to release its services in Q3 2024.

"This funding boosts our mission to democratise AI, empowering companies of all sizes to ignite innovation and drive growth,” said Anindya Das, Neysa co-founder and CTO.

Avnish Bajaj, managing director, Matrix Partners India, said, “Enterprises globally, and even more so in India, are eager for expertise in helping them transition to AI-native cloud computing. We are excited about the future of Neysa and the journey ahead.”