New Year 2024: How To Track Ticket Prices On Google Flights This Holiday Season?

The holiday season is here and if you are bothered by the high flight fares, Google might help you to get the best flight deals.

On Google Flights, users can see whether current prices for their search are low, typical or high compared to past averages for the same route.

For searches with reliable trend data, users can also see when prices have typically been lowest to book their chosen dates and destinations.

For example, these insights tell users that the cheapest time to book similar trips is usually two months before departure, and they are currently in that sweet spot.