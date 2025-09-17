New WhatsApp Feature For Apple iOS Users: Notification Reminders For Important Content, Meetings, Deadlines
WhatsApp has launched a new iOS update for Apple devices via the App Store. As part of this update, WhatsApp is introducing a feature that allows users to set notification reminders for messages.
The “notification reminders for messages” feature is currently accessible to certain users in the iOS version 25.25.74, and will be reaching more users over the coming weeks, according to WhatsApp tracking platform WABetaInfo.
New On WhatsApp: Notification Reminders For Messages
Through the feature, users can create notification reminders for messages in chats and groups. This capability lets users schedule alerts for specific messages so they can return to important information at a preferred time. By creating a reminder, users can make sure that essential details and tasks in a conversation are emphasised later, preventing them from getting buried in a chat.
While the feature is available on the Android version of WhatsApp, it is set to be available for iOS users as well. After the launch of the latest WhatsApp for iOS version, which can be found on the App Store, the feature can be seen implemented, as per WABetaInfo.
How To Set Notification Reminders For WhatsApp Messages
There are several preset intervals, such as two hours, eight hours, or one day, available, which users can select to set message reminders on iOS. Users can also choose the precise date and time for the reminder through additional customisations, which is particularly beneficial in getting alerts for meetings or deadlines.
Once a reminder is set up, WhatsApp shows a small bell icon on the message bubble to indicate that a reminder is in place. Once the reminder activates, users receive a notification that contains the complete message text, any media previews attached, and the chat where the message was originally sent.
With the bell icon serving as a quick visual indicator, it’s easy and intuitive to browse through chats to find flagged messages. Once the notification has been sent, the reminder is automatically removed from WhatsApp.