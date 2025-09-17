New WhatsApp Feature For Apple iOS Users: Notification Reminders For Important Content, Meetings, Deadlines

There are several preset intervals, such as two hours, eight hours, or one day, available, which users can select to set message reminders on iOS. Users can also choose the precise date and time for the reminder through additional customisations, which is particularly beneficial in getting alerts for meetings or deadlines.

Once a reminder is set up, WhatsApp shows a small bell icon on the message bubble to indicate that a reminder is in place. Once the reminder activates, users receive a notification that contains the complete message text, any media previews attached, and the chat where the message was originally sent.

With the bell icon serving as a quick visual indicator, it’s easy and intuitive to browse through chats to find flagged messages. Once the notification has been sent, the reminder is automatically removed from WhatsApp.