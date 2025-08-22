New Realme Smartphone With Massive 10,000mAh Battery, 320W Fast Charging To Launch On Aug. 27

Realme has teased the launch date of its upcoming smartphone that promises to be a “big” deal when it comes to battery. Although its name hasn’t been disclosed yet, the new Realme device will house a massive 10,000mAh battery, the company teased in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“NOT BIG ENOUGH? NOW, IT IS. Realme 1x000mAh — redefines limits again. August 27. Witness the extreme,” the post by Realme reads.

In another post on X, Realme wrote, “THE BIGGEST JUST GOT EVEN BIGGER. Realme is set to redefine the limits once more. From 320W fast charging to massive 10,000mAh battery… What’s coming next?” This implies that the smartphone could include advanced battery and charging technology. It has also led many to contemplate whether Realme’s upcoming device will cross the 10,000mah battery capacity.

At present, the most powerful battery found in a Realme smartphone is in the Chinese model of the Realme GT 7: 7,200mAh with 100W wired fast charging. The Indian Realme GT 7 version is equipped with a slightly smaller 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging.

Notably, in May, Realme presented a GT concept phone featuring a 10,000mAh cell and support for 320W fast charging. Its “Mini Diamond” design reportedly optimises the internal configuration to accommodate the massive cell. The device has a profile of around 8.5 mm and weighs slightly more than 200 gm, with the back panel being semi-transparent.

In 2024, Realme also introduced its 320W SuperSonic Charge technology, asserting that it can charge a smartphone from 0 to 100% in just four and a half minutes. With just one minute of charging, almost a quarter of the battery is restored, and in two minutes, the battery is reportedly charged halfway.