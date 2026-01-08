New iPhone Launch Soon? Apple May Release iPhone17e In Feb — Price, Features And What We Know
Apple has not officially confirmed the iPhone 17e launch date. However, reports indicate that the company may introduce the device in February 2026.
Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the iPhone 17e as a new addition to its lineup. Unlike Apple’s usual fall launches, the iPhone 17e may debut in February 2026, as per reports.
The new model will likely be cheaper than the standard iPhone 17. It could feature a 120Hz OLED display and run on Apple’s new A19 chip. A 48MP rear camera is also expected. Fans expect that Apple is likely to introduce enhanced battery and design features in the new model.
For colour, Apple is likely to stick to a clean look with classic options, according to a report by the Digit website.
iPhone 17e: Launch timeline
Apple has not officially confirmed the iPhone 17e launch date. However, reports indicate that the company may introduce the device in February 2026, possibly during the third week or early in the final week of the month. This will give Apple fans an early chance to get the new iPhone 17e months before the usual fall launch.
iPhone 17e Price
The iPhone 17e is expected to be cheaper than the standard iPhone 17. The Digit report indicated a starting price of around Rs 64,000 in India. This lower price could make it easier for users wanting to upgrade their iPhones or switch from Android devices without compromising on quality and advanced iOS features.
iPhone 17e Features
According to the report, the iPhone 17e is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Retina OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely run on Apple’s latest A19 chip and come with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage.
The phone may have a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging. Photography features could include a 48MP rear camera and an 18MP front camera. The report said that the model will likely come with connectivity options such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6 or 7, Bluetooth 6, and USB-C.
Apple may offer the iPhone 17e in classic colours like black, white, and blue, along with a possible soft pastel shade.