New iPhone Launch Soon? Apple May Release iPhone17e In Feb — Price, Features And What We Know

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the iPhone 17e as a new addition to its lineup. Unlike Apple’s usual fall launches, the iPhone 17e may debut in February 2026, as per reports.

The new model will likely be cheaper than the standard iPhone 17. It could feature a 120Hz OLED display and run on Apple’s new A19 chip. A 48MP rear camera is also expected. Fans expect that Apple is likely to introduce enhanced battery and design features in the new model.

For colour, Apple is likely to stick to a clean look with classic options, according to a report by the Digit website.