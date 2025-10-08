New 'Caira' Camera Brings Real-Time AI Editing Power: 'Nano Banana Embedded Like A Filter'
Caira is a Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera that attaches to your iPhone by MagSafe.
A new device is here to turn artificial intelligence-based image editing into something instant. A startup called Camera Intelligence has launched a device called Caira, which connects to your iPhone using MagSafe. It uses interchangeable lenses and takes photos through your phone's camera.
This device is suited with Nano Banana, Google’s latest AI image editing model. It has been designed to pack the same features as Google’s viral Gemini 2.5 Flash Image editing tool (also known as Nano Banana), but in a smaller and faster form.
Nano Banana runs directly on Caira, so you don’t need cloud access or to talk to a digital assistant. The device will allow the users to change lighting, colours or even remove objects instantly. It edits in real time once the picture has been taken without the need for opening any other application, TechRadar reported on Wednesday.
Introducing Caira by @camera_int, the world's first interchangeable lens mirrorless camera with Google's "Nano Banana" onboard
Caira is a Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera that attaches to your iPhone by MagSafe. But, it's AI software is honestly bananas. You can:
How Caira Works?
The Caira is a compact mirrorless camera that attaches to the iPhone via MagSafe. It uses interchangeable lenses to capture high-quality photos through the phone. Inside the device, Google’s Nano Banana is embedded directly for editing of images.
You don’t need to open any app to make changes to the pictures as Nano Banana (theoretically) works like an advanced filter.
You can review, edit, and export photos directly from your phone, without cloud syncing or extra steps. It's as easy as using the Instagram platform.
"By integrating Nano Banana directly into Caira, we are collapsing traditional content creation workflows; we aim to fundamentally shift how creators capture, edit, and share our world," Camera Intelligence CEO Vishal Kumar was cited as saying by TechRadar.
Technology Behind Caira
Caira uses interchangeable 'Micro Four Thirds' lenses. It is the first mirrorless camera to link pro optics directly to AI processing. This gives users sharper images before editing even begins.
It also has a sensor that’s 400% larger than a standard smartphone camera. This means better detail, low-light performance and depth. There are also add-ons like an optional battery grip to extend shoot times.
The pre-orders for Caira will begin on Oct. 30.