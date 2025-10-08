New 'Caira' Camera Brings Real-Time AI Editing Power: 'Nano Banana Embedded Like A Filter'

A new device is here to turn artificial intelligence-based image editing into something instant. A startup called Camera Intelligence has launched a device called Caira, which connects to your iPhone using MagSafe. It uses interchangeable lenses and takes photos through your phone's camera.

This device is suited with Nano Banana, Google’s latest AI image editing model. It has been designed to pack the same features as Google’s viral Gemini 2.5 Flash Image editing tool (also known as Nano Banana), but in a smaller and faster form.

Nano Banana runs directly on Caira, so you don’t need cloud access or to talk to a digital assistant. The device will allow the users to change lighting, colours or even remove objects instantly. It edits in real time once the picture has been taken without the need for opening any other application, TechRadar reported on Wednesday.