New AI-Powered Presets For Video Editing In Google Photos

For fans of Google Photos, there is good news.

The company is updating the mobile video editor on its Photos app, with the addition of novel editing tools and artificial intelligence-powered presets, to make it easier to edit videos. This means users will now be able to trim and adjust their videos faster and auto-adjust and enhance them through AI-powered tools for easy sharing with friends or on social.

According to reports, new features for Android devices include an enhanced trimming tool for more accurate cuts to footage, a new Auto enhance button, and a new Speed tool for creating slo-mo or faster videos.

When users select a video and go to Edit, they will now get options such as Mute, Stabilise, Auto Enhance (which enhances video colours and stabilises it with a tap) and Speed (for adjusting the frame speed to create slow motions or fast-paced clips). Additionally, the tools situated directly beneath the video timeline are being reorganised to facilitate users' access to frequently used functions such as export frame, enhance, stabilise and mute.

On both Android and iOS, there will reportedly be new AI-powered video presets that can perform edits with a single tap, like speed control, lighting adjustment and automatic video trimming. Users can find these under the Presets tab. These include Basic cut (which trims the video and adjusts speed and lighting), Track (which tracks the motion of the main subject), Slow-mo (which slows the motion of the video) and Zoom (which zooms on the main action in the frame).

Google has rolled out the updates, but it might take some time before they show up on all devices, the company said.