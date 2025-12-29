'Never Felt This Behind': Ex-Tesla Exec's Big Warning To Software Engineers Amid AI Surge

Tesla's former director of artificial intelligence (AI) Andrej Karpathy stated that software programmers need to "roll up their sleeves" and "not fall behind" when it comes to coding, due to the advancements made by AI.

Karpathy had coined the term "vibe coding" to describe making apps and websites with the help of AI without knowing how to code, and announced his own AI education firm Eureka Labs.

The AI researcher made a post on X to share his perspective on how AI has changed the requirements a software engineer needs to have to maintain an edge in their field.

"I've never felt this much behind as a programmer. The profession is being dramatically refactored as the bits contributed by the programmer are increasingly sparse and between," Karpathy said.