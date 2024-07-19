Netskope Integrates With OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise To Improve Data Governance, Compliance

Netskope, a provider of secure access service edge, has integrated with OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API to deliver API-enabled controls that bolster security and compliance for enterprises using generative artificial intelligence applications.

Through this integration with the ChatGPT Enterprise, the Netskope One platform will provide organisations with enhanced security features such as application visibility, policy enforcement, data security and security posture management, the company said in a press release.

Netskope recently reported that gen AI application usage among users more than tripled since this time last year. While the average activity per gen AI user has also doubled, maintaining compliance standards, mitigating data policy violations and helping support secure usage of gen AI applications, such as ChatGPT Enterprise, is increasingly more critical.

Netskope CASB API protection leverages APIs available from major vendors, such as Box, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365, to provide visibility into settings and data residing in the cloud service, enforcing policies to control access and protect data.

“By integrating the Netskope One platform into OpenAI’s advanced capabilities in ChatGPT Enterprise, Netskope continues to lead in providing comprehensive security solutions for enterprises adopting gen AI tools,” said Andy Horwitz, senior vice president of Global Partner Ecosystem at Netskope.