Netskope Announces Expanded Zero-Trust Integration With CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM
Enterprises can find and investigate evasive threats with AI-powered detections and contextual insights, says Netskope.
Secure access service edge company Netskope has announced an expanded partnership with cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike that leverages risk insights on users, applications and activity as part of a zero trust-based approach to cybersecurity.
Netskope's integration with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM will enable enterprises to unify Netskope insights with CrowdStrike data, threat intelligence, artificial intelligence and workflow automation in the AI-native Falcon platform to improve security operations centre performance, Netskope said.
According to Netskope, its event logs offer details on user traffic of web, managed apps, shadow IT unmanaged apps, cloud platform services and public-facing custom apps. The ingestion of these event logs and alerts into Falcon Next-Gen SIEM will enable zero trust controls for security service edge activity, improving visibility and unifying telemetry from endpoints, cloud, identity and other domains.
By providing a consolidated view of endpoint, cloud, identity, DLP and SSE alerts for threat hunting and investigation, the integration aims to accelerate the speed of investigations and reduce the time to remediate threats.
"This latest integration between Netskope and CrowdStrike enables our joint customers to take advantage of a comprehensive, cross-platform approach driven by zero trust principles," Andy Horwitz, vice president of business development and technology alliances at Netskope, said.
Netskope said that through this integration, enterprises can:
Find and investigate evasive threats with AI-powered detections and contextual insights.
Accelerate deployment with Netskope data onboarding and third-party automated response actions.
Unify SOC data and workflows to deliver improved security outcomes.
Correlate the usage and controls of gen AI applications with data from security stack to improve protection from emerging threats.
Leverage real-time threat detection, investigation, response and hunting through the ingestion and correlation of relevant telemetry.
"With the enterprise perimeter rapidly blurring and adversaries setting their sights on the cloud, it is imperative for security teams to have visibility across the entire attack surface and ability to rapidly respond," Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike, said.